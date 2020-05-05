Mary I. (Iamurri) Novak, 100, of Coatesville passed in her apartment at Simpson Meadows, Downingtown. She was the wife of Browne F. Novak, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Parkesburg, she was the daughter of Angeline and Alberto Iamurri. She was both a stay at home wife and mother, with a home office where she worked for an alliance of Chester County finance companies. Mary lived a full and adventurous life. She was an active member of Our Lady of the Rosary parish, serving on the Congrega for many years. She also served in the church’s kitchen for special occasions and captained the famous “meatball brigade.” Mary was very proud of her Italian cooking and enjoyed making fruit pies and her famous pizzelles. Mary also served on the Board of Elections in West Bradford Township for many years. She liked to play the piano. She loved music, TV variety shows, Broadway shows, old movies and Frank Sinatra. She was also a pretty good bowler and dancer. She spent a lot of time gardening. Mary was an avid sports fan, particularly baseball. And the Yankees were her favorite team. She and Brownie often attended Yankees World Series games. They also traveled with the Notre Dame fan club to see a Fighting Irish game across the country. One of Mary’s favorite pastimes was playing cards. In her younger days, she belonged to a card club where she gathered with friends to play pokeno. Playing pinochle or board games after hosting delicious holiday dinners was a family tradition in Mary’s house. Mary is survived by her two children: Alan Paul Novak and his wife Lynn, her three children, and Cathy Novak Addison and her husband, Brad. Funeral services will be private and interment will be at Parkesburg Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 East Cypress St., Kennett Square, PA 19348 or Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, 80 S. 17th Ave., Coatesville, PA 19320.



