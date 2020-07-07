Mary J. Kreworuka Boros, 92, of Coatesville died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Harrison Senior Living, Coatesville. Born in Valley Twp., she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Paraiscevia “Pauline” Dobromilska Kreworuka and the wife of the late John “Buxie” Boros with whom she shared 51 years of marriage before his death in May 2000. Mary attended Coatesville schools and was a graduate of John Basat Moore High School, Symra DE. Mary was a member of Blessed Virgin Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, where she served as trustee, and was a member of the Rosary Club and Ladies Club. Mary retired from G.O. Carlson after 20 years of service in the office. She was a member of the West End Fire Company Auxiliary and the Polish American Citizens Club. Mary served as Judge of Elections in Valley Township for over 15 years. Mary is survived by her daughter, Irene McNutt wife of the late Steven W. McNutt of Coatesville; 3 grandchildren: Michelle M. Grillo (Thomas) of Downingtown, Robert J. McLucas III of Coatesville; and Steven W. McNutt, Jr. Of Warrington; and 2 great-grandsons: Brody and Keenan McNutt; and her son-in-law, Robert McLucas, Jr. In addition to her husband, Buxie, Mary was predeceased by her daughter, Esther A. McLucas, and her 9 brothers and sisters. Mary’s funeral service will be private. Interment will be in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Coatesville. Memorials in Mary’s honor may be made to Blessed Virgin Mary Byzantine Catholic Church 88 Gap Road, Coatesville, PA 19320. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-0318 To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com