Donohue Funeral Home
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
610-269-3080
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
Mary Jane Boerner


1924 - 2020
Mary Jane Boerner Obituary
Mary Jane (Jean) Boerner, age 95, died March 2, 2020 at the Pocopson Home. Born November 13, 1924 in Chambersburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Jessica (nee Lohman) Lader. She was a seamstress at the Stanley Co., Chambersburg for 20 years, and also worked at Stevens Candy Store in Darby, PA, and then worked at Clifton Precision Co., Folcroft, PA, until her retirement in 1989. Jean was a member of the Folcroft Fire Company Auxiliary. She enjoyed writing poems, painting, walking and occasionally running, and playing with her great-grandchildren. Jean and her husband, “Willy” enjoyed cruising in the Caribbean and Alaska, but especially enjoyed camping with Jean’s family. She was a loving and caring mother to Polly, who she raised herself. She continued her caring love to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean was the beloved wife of 40 years of the late William “Willy” H. Boerner; loving mother of Paulette A. Armstrong (Larry), Downingtown; adoring grandmother of Thomas L. Armstrong (Jennifer), Paoli and Benjamin W. Armstrong (Jacque) Cherry Hill, NJ; caring great-grandmother of Emily Moser (Ryan), Natalie, Charlie Jean, Hunter, and Maxwell. She was predeceased by her sisters Helen Burns, Alice Mackling, Leah Krenitsky, and her brother, Charles Lader. Polly and her family want to extend their sincere appreciation to Pocopson Home especially to Jones’ I and Jones’ 4 for their loving care that was above and beyond their memorable expectations. Also a special thank you to Willow Tree Hospice for their loving care. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335, followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Pocopson Home, 1695 Lenape Road, West Chester, PA 19382. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 6, 2020
