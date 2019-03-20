|
Mary Jane Elizabeth “Winkie” Dooley Lasak, 86, of Coatesville died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Brandywine Hospital. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Butler Dooley and the wife of Frank Lasak, Sr. with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Winkie was a member of St. Joseph Church, Coatesville. She retired from Citadel Credit Union after many years as a Loan Officer. In addition to her husband, Frank, Winkie is survived by her daughter, Ann McNeilly and her husband Daniel of Middletown, NY and her son, Stephen Lasak and his wife Sarah of Glenmoore; daughter-in-law, Jan Lasak of Cochranville; 7 grandchildren: Sarah, Jennie, Catherine, Jack, Mark, Jane, and Charlotte; and one great-grandson, Andrew. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Frank Lasak, Jr. and sister, Ann Marie “Nancy” Ellis. Winkie’s funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11am at St. Joseph Church, Coatesville. Visitation will be held from 10-10:45am at church. Interment will be in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Coatesville. Memorials in Winkie’s honor may be made to St. Joseph Church 404 Charles Street, Coatesville, PA 19320. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 21, 2019