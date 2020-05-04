Mary Jane McWhorter Lee
Mrs. Mary Jane McWhorter Lee, age 91, passed away on May Day, May 1, 2020 at her daughter's home in Malvern, PA. She was born in Burgettstown, PA to James and Margaret McWhorter on August 9, 1928. After graduating from Union High School in Burgettstown, she attended University of Michigan where she met her husband, Robert. They moved to New York City in 1952. Mrs. Lee worked as a nurse while the family moved to West Hartford, CT in 1955 and then to Simsbury, CT in 1960 before settling in Devon, PA in 1968. In all, Mrs. Lee and her husband Robert had six children: a son, three daughters and two boys adopted from Mary Jane's sister, Katherine. A voracious reader, Mrs. Lee enjoyed books and periodicals, travelling and spending time with her husband, sons and daughters. She traveled with her husband on his business trips often with their daughters and visited India, China, Japan, Hawaii, Germany among other countries and states. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2014 and is survived by her son Bobby of Tallahassee, FL; her daughter Virginia of Oaks, PA; daughter Susan of Malvern, PA; daughter Cathy of Pottstown, PA; son Jimmy of Potomac, MD and son Mark, of Burgettstown, PA along with nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021

Published in The Daily Local from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
