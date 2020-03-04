|
|
Mary Jo Kenney, age 86, passed away peacefully February 23, 2020. She was born February 9, 1934 in Reading, Pennsylvania to David and Mary (Althouse) Hoffman. She married James R. Kenney in October, 1957 and had two children. She was a talented individual with a passion for music. Mary Jo studied voice and piano from a young age, becoming an accomplished pianist and highly trained lyric soprano. Later in life, Mrs. Kenney would offer her talents to music students of all ages, teaching voice and piano. Her love of music would, however, be eclipsed by the love for her family. Mary Jo Kenney is survived by her daughter and son, Mary Jo and James; son-in law Bradley and her most adored grandson, Joshua. Service to be held March 21st at noon at the Brandywine Baptist Church, Chadds Ford, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 5, 2020