1/2
Mary Koehler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Anita Koehler, 81, of Malvern, PA and formerly of West Bradford, PA passed away November 12, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1939, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Anna (nee Dunne) Kelly. Mary was the loving mother of Karen A. Koehler (James Cresmer), Sheila K. Koehler (Brett Aukburg), and Thomas C. Koehler (Eliza) and grandmother of Alexandra, Amelia, and Ian. Sister to Edward Kelly (Carol) and Michael Kelly (Linda). Predeceased by her husband Arthur T. Koehler, her son, Casey E. Koehler, and brother, Thomas Kelly. Services and interment are private due to COVID-19. Arrgs. The Donohue Funeral Home, Downingtown, PA, 610-269-3080. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
610-269-3080
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved