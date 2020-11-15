Mary Anita Koehler, 81, of Malvern, PA and formerly of West Bradford, PA passed away November 12, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1939, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Anna (nee Dunne) Kelly. Mary was the loving mother of Karen A. Koehler (James Cresmer), Sheila K. Koehler (Brett Aukburg), and Thomas C. Koehler (Eliza) and grandmother of Alexandra, Amelia, and Ian. Sister to Edward Kelly (Carol) and Michael Kelly (Linda). Predeceased by her husband Arthur T. Koehler, her son, Casey E. Koehler, and brother, Thomas Kelly. Services and interment are private due to COVID-19. Arrgs. The Donohue Funeral Home, Downingtown, PA, 610-269-3080. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
.