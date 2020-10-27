Mary Krempa Arvay, 96, of Coatesville, PA passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Mary was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Irla Krempa. She was the widow of Joseph G. Arvay who passed away in 1975 while they were celebrating their anniversary in Florida. Mary was a graduate of Scott High School in Coatesville. As an outstanding secretarial student in high school, Mary was selected to begin her career as a secretary four months prior to her graduation at the former Lukens Steel Company where she met her husband to be. As the fifth of eight children, Mary was the last surviving sibling of both the Krempa and Arvay family. She is survived by her daughter, Camie Arvay and son Joseph D. Arvay (Patrice) as well as her two beloved grandchildren, Joseph M. and Ashlynne A. Arvay, a sister-in-law Florence Krempa and many adoring nieces and nephews. A visitation with the family will be held at the Wentz Funeral Home, 342 East Chestnut St., Coatesville, PA on Saturday, October 31st. from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 404 Charles St. in Coatesville at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 257 Water Works Rd., Coatesville. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Church at the above address. In order to protect those at risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at Church and Funeral home. Please view the complete obituary or to make online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
.