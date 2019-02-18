Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
698 East Lincoln Highway
Exton, PA 19341
(610) 363-8600
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Saints Philip & James Church
Corner of Rte 30 & Ship Rd
Exton, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Mary Laurette Dennie


1943 - 2019
Mary Laurette Dennie Obituary
Mary Laurette "Laurie" (nee Flynn) Dennie, age 75, passed away on February 12, 2019, by the grace of God peacefully, while surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her husband Charles Dennie who was unceasingly devoted during her illness, her children Kate Hargrove, Rob and T.J. (Tony) Wirtel, her stepdaughters Pam and Denise Dennie, and six grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Jim, Ellen, Eugene and Maggie and was predeceased by her father Frank and mother Mary. The Love of Laurie's life was Charlie, as well as her children. But Laurie's great joy was the second grade children of Saints Simon and Jude who she taught for so many years until her retirement.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation 6-8:00 P.M. Monday evening, Feb 18th at the LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 698 E. Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA 19341 and 9:30-10:15 A.M. Tuesday, Feb. 19th at Saints Philip & James Church, Corner of Rte 30 & Ship Rd, Exton, PA 19341 followed by her funeral mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment is private. www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Local News on Feb. 19, 2019
