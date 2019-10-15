Daily Local News Obituaries
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Oaklands Cemetery
1042 Pottstown Pike
West Chester, PA
View Map
Mary Lou Ladd of West Chester, Pennsylvania died October 12, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late John F. Ladd. Born October 13, 1937 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Christopher Cox and the late Isabel Jennings Cox. Mary Lou was awarded a scholarship and attended Rhode Island School of Design. She graduated from LaSalle Extension University studying Interior Design. She married her childhood sweetheart, John, and lived in Pennsylvania, Washington and California. The loving mother of three children, she was a talented artist, entrepreneur, cake decorator and avid book reader. She owned and operated the Sun Shop in Frazer, Pennsylvania for many years as well as Interiors by Marilouise. She was involved with the Vassar College Show House (Philadelphia Vassar Club Scholarship benefit for area students) for more than 13 years, creating designer boutiques that appeared on prominent magazine covers. She also enjoyed drawing and sculpting classes at Chester County Art Association. She is survived by her children, Peter Ladd and his companion Eve Marberger, Tracey Marino and her husband Anthony, Scott Ladd and his wife Samantha, grandchildren, Stephen Ladd, Kelsey Ladd, Christian Ladd, Kayla Dixon, Isaac Ladd, Jared Ladd, Marissa Ladd, Evan Ladd, great grandchildren, Olivia Ladd, Stoch Ladd, Naomi Ladd, siblings, Joanne Anderson and her husband Al, Tom Cox and his wife Anne, Christine Cox, Pamela Laberis and her husband George. Also survived by many nieces and nephews in the New England area, California and Australia. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Graveside Service 10:00 am on Saturday, October 19th at the Oaklands Cemetery, 1042 Pottstown Pike, West Chester, PA 19380. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Chester County Art Association 100 N. Bradford Ave. West Chester, PA 19382. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 16, 2019
