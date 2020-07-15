1/
Mary Louise DeCozio
Mary Louise DeCozio, 95, of Downingtown, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Barclay Friends , West Chester. Born in Philadelphia, Mary was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Mary (Dieckhaus) Schubert. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael J. DeCozio. As a child, Mary was a parishioner of St. Henry’s Roman Catholic Church, Philadelphia. She was the Valedictorian of Little Flower High School, Philadelphia. Mary had a tremendous love for the piano. She graduated from the Hartt School of Music, West Hartford, Connecticut and taught piano lessons for 63 years. She continued her passion for music as an organist at SS Philip & James Catholic Church where she was an elementary school teacher for 25 years. Mary also had a love of sewing and knitting. Mary is survived by daughters: Michelle D. White, wife of John E., of Douglassville, Mary-Ann Provencal, wife of Wayne, of Edmonton, Canada, and Maureen D. Hagan, wife of Chris, of Downingtown; son Mark P. DeCozio of Phoenix, AZ. She is also survived by 2 siblings, 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 18, at 11 AM at SS Philip and James Catholic Church, Exton. A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:45 at the church. Interment will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester. Memorial contributions in Mary’s name may be made to Heart For The Nations. www.heartforthenations.info. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
