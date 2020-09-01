Mary Louise Naber (née Dayton), 83 of Elverson, PA passed away on August 30, 2020 at her home with her adoring family by her side. Born in Titusville, PA in 1936, she was the daughter of the late John and Twila (née Black) Dayton. She moved to Wallingford, PA when she was 18. She met John and married him in 1960. She was a graduate of West Chester University, where she received her Bachelor Degree in Social Work. She worked at St, Francis Hospital in Wilmington, DE. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brother, Walter Dayton. Mary was the beloved wife for 60 years of John Naber; loving mother of John (Cara) of Louisville, KY, Dina Ogden (Bob) of Downingtown, PA, Charles (Chrissy) of Norristown, PA, Mark (Susan) of Louisville, KY, Joe of Elverson, PA, Michelle Mattson (Jim) of Exton, PA and Liz Dumond (John) of Honey Brook, PA; devoted grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; and dear sister of Betty Richards, Barbara Ann Dayton and Michael Dayton (Mary Ann). Mary was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Throughout her illness, she always kept her kindness, her smile and her humor. Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Friday, September 4, 2020 at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA 19382. Interment will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY 40048. Arrg. The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
