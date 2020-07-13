Mary M. McCombs, but lovingly called Nana by three generations, was born on July 11, 1923 and joined the Lord on July 10, 2020, the last day of her 96th year. She was a life-long resident of her much loved Chester County and Pennsylvania. Mary was the daughter of her adored mother, Bertha Kimble May and Alfred May, but lost both when she was 8 years old. Her Aunt Pearl and husband Benjamin Short stepped forward and raised her with their 4 children. Mary’s divorced husband John passed away in 1973 as did two of her beloved daughters, Linda Beckcom in 1983 and Geraldine (Gerry) Raschiatore in May 2020 as did Gerry’s husband Tony in October 2019. Nana is survived by son Jack McCombs (Carol) of Kill Devil Hills, the Outer Banks, NC; daughter Toni (Percy) of Gilbertsville, PA; son-in-law Edwin Beckcom (Janice) of Ft. Worth, TX; as well as 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Nana was employed by Pepperidge Farm for 37 years, 1951-1988. She initially kneaded bread dough, but Pepperidge Farm managers quickly recognized she was a talented and gifted employee with superb people skills and thus was quickly promoted to supervisor of 1st shift bread production for most of her years with the company. After retirement from Pepperidge, she didn’t retire! Her new mission was to give back to her Chester County community and its people and thus became a volunteer driver for the American Cancer Society
for 8 years; and drove many cancer victims to and from their medical appointments. Moreover, for many years she grocery shopped for two handicapped people in Downingtown who were unable to do their own shopping. Mary/Nana leaves behind a legacy of courage, determination, perseverance, a commitment to hard and honest labor, to education, and love that has and will continue to motivate and shape the character of generations of her family. Mary was a long time supporter of the Lord’s Pantry in Downingtown. Donations to this good organization can be made in her memory at: 41 E Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335 Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16th, 2020 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, where family and friends will be received from 10:30 until service time. The graveside service will be at Hopewell Methodist Church Cemetery at 12:15 p.m. The family will also host graveside services for Mary’s daughter Gerry Raschiatore and husband Tony Raschiatore. Friends of Mary, Gerry, and Tony are welcome to attend, but are requested to wear face masks and practice social distancing. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com