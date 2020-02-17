|
|
Mrs. Mary M. Peirson, age 83 of West Grove, PA passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was the wife of the late Norwood M. Peirson, Jr. with whom she spent 46 years in a beautiful and loving marriage. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the loves of her life. Mary loved her home, music, the changing of seasons, and nature; but most of all spending time with her family. Everyone she met or talked with were lifted by her positive inspiration and a sense of calmness and peace. People always remarked that she was so sweet and always found the good in everyone. She spread her joy with a contagious laugh that was enjoyed by all. Her sons and daughters will forever be grateful for her love, kindness, and generous spirit. Born in Oxford, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Catherine McHugh Morrison. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by 3 brothers, 5 sisters and four grandsons. Survivors include her 7 children, Sherry Rowell and her husband Jack, of Chadds Ford, PA; Barry of Landenberg, PA; Joseph and his wife Cindy, of West Grove, PA; April Ward and her husband Lew, of Bear, DE; Mark and his wife Lisa, of Oxford, PA; Julie Porter and her husband Rob, of New London, PA; Janine Cordivano and her husband Philip, of Oxford, PA; and 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Ziegler, of Oxford, PA. We would like to thank the staff of Jenner’s Pond and Willow Tree Hospice for their loving care of our mother over the last few months. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 300 State Road, West Grove, PA 19390. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. Arrangements by the Kuzo Funeral Home, Kennett Square. Please visit Mrs. Peirson’s online memorial by going to www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 18, 2020