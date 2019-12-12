Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Mary K. MacDonald, 82 of Coatesville passed away December 11 with her husband of 53 years, Herb (Mac), by her side. She is also survived by two sons; Martin (wife Katherine) and Joseph (wife Leighanne), six grandchildren; Shea, Ian, Riley, Kaitlin, Sydney, and Brody. Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Harris Mountain Funeral Home, 1030 E. Lincoln Hwy., Coatesville. Visitation will also be held before a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, Dec. 16 at St. Peter Church, 2835 Manor Rd, Coatesville. Visitation 9:45 - 10:45 AM, Mass 11:00 AM. For more about Mary and to send on-line condolences, please visit www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 13, 2019
