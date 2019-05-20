|
|
Mary G. McCormick, 86, of Cochranville, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Lancaster General Hospital. She was the widow of the late Harry W. McCormick who died in 2004. Born in Fig, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Selma Johnson Graybeal.
Mary was an area resident most of her life. She was employed for 28 years by the Octorara Area School District as a Title 1 Reading Aide.
She is survived by 3 children; Patrick J. McCormick and wife Deborah of Cochranville, Gail E. McHenry of Lancaster and H. James McCormick and wife Robin of Cochranville, 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and sister Virginia Bush of Atglen. She was preceded in death by one sister Dorothy Sensenig.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 AM at the Cochranville United Methodist Church, 92 Church Drive, Cochranville, PA 19330 followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing at the church from 9 - 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Cochranville United Methodist Church at the above address.
Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted atwww.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on May 20, 2019