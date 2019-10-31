|
|
Mary McDonnell, RN age 101 of Berwyn PA, on October 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert McDonnell. Loving mother of Michael J. (Dolores) McDonnell, Betsi (Ronald) Shelley and the late William R. McDonnell. Also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Mary was a graduate of Hahnemann School of Nursing and worked caring for the sick for many years. Mary will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family. Relatives and friends are invited to call Tuesday, Nov. 5 after 10:00am at St. Monica Church, 63 Main Ave. Berwyn PA 19312. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated 10:30am. Interment St. Monica Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the SPCA.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 1, 2019