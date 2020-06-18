Mary Pat Kilty, 88, passed peacefully on June 15, 2020, in West Chester, PA, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Kilty, the loving mother of four children, and the cherished grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of three. Born in Upper Darby, PA, she was the daughter of Edward and Agnes McNamara and sister of Kathleen McNamara. She graduated from the Holy Child Academy in Sharon Hill, PA, and attended Immaculata University. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Elizabeth’s Church in Chester Springs, PA. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren—her “little angels.” She was a resident of the Potter Building in Exton, PA. She will be remembered for her extraordinary kindness, faith, and devotion to her family. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen McNamara; daughters, Kathleen DelVecchio (John), Patricia Cain (Brian), and Colleen Minio (Kevin); daughter-in-law Mary Ann Kilty; nine grandchildren, Caitilin, Peter (Kristen), and Stephen Kilty, Erin and Megan Cain, Jessica and Alex DelVecchio, and Madison and Aidan Minio; and three great-grandchildren, Kaden Compton and Hayden and Cole Kilty. She was predeceased by her cherished husband, John J. Kilty, and adored son, Brian E. Kilty. The funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth’s Church, 100 Saint Elizabeth Dr., Chester Springs, PA. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Elizabeth’s Church, 100 Saint Elizabeth Dr., Chester Springs, PA 19425. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.