Mary Pomante (Nee Spinelli), 93, of Devon PA passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 days after suffering from a sudden stroke. She resided in Devon all of her life. On June 14, 1947 she married the love of her life, William Pomante, Sr. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage together until he passed away in 2007. Mary was a graduate of Tredyffrin/Eastown Schools where she enjoyed being a cheerleader. She still attended monthly luncheons with some of her classmates. She was a graduate of the Phillips and Gordon School of Cosmetology working as a hair stylist for a few years. Most of her working years were spent as a bookkeeper. She retired from the accounting department of Anro Inc. in 1991. Mary was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her compassionate personality and tremendous love for others was recognized by all who knew her. She always took great pleasure in showing all who visited her treasured doll collection. She was very active and blessed with good health until her last few days. Mary is survived by her sons Michael and wife Maureen of Exton, PA., William Jr. and wife Beverly of Kimberton, PA. and two grandsons Michael J. and Ryan. She was preceded in death by three brothers Martin, Joseph, and James Spinelli and two sisters Pasquette Pilotti and Rose Rossi. As per Mary’s request, memorial services will be private and contributions in her name may be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation at https://seasonsfoundation.org. Condolences may be given at www.Gatchafuneral.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 14, 2019