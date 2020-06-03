Mary Prince, 82 of Berwyn, PA, passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020 of natural causes. Mary was born in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late G. Elwood and Mary Prince. Mary was an accomplished Organist and Choir Director for over 40 years. She was a pupil of the late Robert Elmore. In addition to music, Mary had a career at Sun Oil after High School. She worked at Theo Pressor Music Publisher in Bryn Mawr as well. She was the organist at Olney Presbyterian Church for many years. She was also organist and choir master at the Church of Saint Asaph Episcopal Church in Bala Cynwyd. More recently Mary worked for the Radnor School district as a payroll administrator.. Her career included most recently her work as organist and choirmaster at Christ Church in Villanova from 2005 to 2015. Mary cherished the time she spent with her life partner Judy Englath with whom she traveled to Maine and Cape Cod. Mary and Judy were prominent contributors to the Ocean Grove , N.J. music program where they had a summer home. Mary was especially close to her beloved Godson, Gyle (Snap) Baker and his family with whom she spent many wonderful years. Mary is survived by her sister Barbara Prince Levatich, Naples, FL, her brother Robert Prince, Philadelphia, PA and her brother John Prince, Berwyn, PA., her niece Kimberly Griggy and family, Denver CO, Clint White and family, New York, NY, her nephew John Prince and his wife Janette Prince of Bowie, MD and many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Due to the current pandemic a service for family and close friends will be provided at a future date at Christ Church, Villanova, PA. www.maugergivnish.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.