Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 444-4116
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kuzo Funeral Home
250 W. State St.
Kennett Square, PA
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Kuzo Funeral Home
250 W. State St.
Kennett Square, PA
Mary Pyle Fertig


1941 - 2020
Mary Pyle Fertig Obituary
Mary Pyle Fertig, age 78 of Oxford, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Ware Presbyterian Village. Born in Wilmington, DE in 1941, she was the daughter of the late Carl Pyle and the late Mary Taylor Pyle. Mary was a longtime parishioner of Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Church. She was also a dedicated volunteer with Canine Partners for Life. She trained and socialized puppies to help them become service dogs and companions for those in need. What made Mary the happiest was being around her family. She adored her grandkids and family was everything to her. Mary loved to have fun in the sun and was an avid beach goer. She had a deep love of dogs and also enjoyed shopping and cooking meals for the whole family. Mary was humble, kind and caring and she will be missed by all who knew her. Mary is survived by two sons, Kevin L. Fertig and his wife, Allison, of Kennett Square, PA, and David C. Fertig of Kennett Square, PA; her daughter, Crystal F. Bennett and her husband, Craig of Nottingham, PA; as well as 8 grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her husband, M. Lee Fertig in 2015. You are invited to visit with Mary’s family and friends from 10AM to 11AM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 W. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. Services will begin at 11AM. Interment will take place at Lower Brandywine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Mary’s memory be made to Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Church, 101 Old Kennett Rd, Wilmington, DE 19807 or to Ware Presbyterian Village, 7 E. Locust St., Oxford, PA 19363 with memo line “Mary Fertig Memorial Contribution.” To view Mary’s online tribute, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 9, 2020
