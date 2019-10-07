|
Mary C. Riley, 70, of Coatesville died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at University of Pennsylvania Hospital. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late Howard F. and Georgeanna Franey Riley. Mary graduated from Henderson High School in 1966 and Villanova University in 1970. Mary was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Coatesville. Mary loved music and played the organ at many local churches including: former St. Stanislaus Kostka, former St. Cecilia Church, Sts. Simon and Jude Church, and Our Lady of the Rosary. She was proud to have composed a hymn to St. Daniel Comboni. She retired from Coatesville Area Catholic Elementary School where she taught 7th and 8th grade science for many years. Mary is survived by her sister, Joan E. Emery of Phoenixville, her two brothers Howard F. “Tuck” Riley, Jr. and Richard Riley of Harrisburg, 17 nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by Judith A. Groff and David M. Riley. Mary’s memorial mass will be celebrated Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:30am at Our Lady of the Rosary 80 S. 17th Avenue, Coatesville with visitation beginning at 9:30am. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester. Memorials in Mary’s honor may be made to 1818 Market St., Ste 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Arrangements by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 8, 2019