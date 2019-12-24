|
Mary S. Pinkney, aged 105, a resident of Crosslands Retirement Community in Kennett Square since 1995, died December 9, 2019. She was born in Louisville, Nebraska, daughter of the late Arthur R. Stander and Clara Metzger Stander. After graduating from the University of Illinois, she married Paul S Pinkney and they moved to Wilmington DE. He died in 1998 when they were traveling in Sicily. They lived for years in Niagara Falls NY and then in West Chester, where she taught English and volunteered as a leader and trainer for Girl Scouts for 15 years. She volunteered as a guide at the Chester County Historical Society and annually in their Christmas Greens workshop. She also volunteered with her husband to provide outdoor recreation opportunities for the disabled from West Chester – fishing, canoeing, and hiking trips. They were active members of First Presbyterian Church in West Chester. Her interests included gardening, international travel, American Association of University Women, skiing and white water canoeing with the Wilmington Trail Club, tennis and golf at the DuPont and West Chester Country Clubs, and windsurfing. After windsurfing was invented in 1968 she joined with her husband to promote the sport and lobby to eliminate restrictions on its practice in Pennsylvania State Parks and in other states. Together they taught windsurfing at Marsh Creek State Park and she served as secretary of the Eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Eastern Maryland Windsurfer fleet, organizing and competing in their regattas as well as in national and international meets. In 1981 she won the US Regatta Women’s Masters’ (for sailors over 35 years old) title and in 1983 the World’s Women’s Masters’ in Okinawa. Survivors are two daughters and a son and their spouses, Catherine and Paul Armington of Washington DC, Jeanne and Wayne R. Jones of Bellevue WA, and Paul David and Wilma Pinkney of Ransomville NY, eight grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held at Crosslands Retirement Community on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2pm, and all who knew her are invited to join her family and friends there.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 26, 2019