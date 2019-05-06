|
Mary M. Theil, 90, of Malvern, PA passed away May 3, 2019. Born in DuBois, PA on April 13, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Aldridge and Suzanne Fugler Huggan. Mary was the wife of the late Hellmut Theil, Sr.
Mary enjoyed cooking, reading, watching movies and gardening. Her family and grandchildren were her foremost delight. She was a most loving, caring and supportive mom and grandmom; treasured by her family. Mary attended Cornell University, where she participated in many social clubs and associations.
Mary is survived by six children, Valerie Burgis (Mel), Charles Gaffney (Karen), Lisa Mosenson (Michael), James Gaffney III, John Gaffney and Bill Gaffney (Helene); thirteen devoted grandchildren; twelve cherished great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her two sisters, Helen Louise Steele (Leonard) and Sue Scheer and her former husband, James Gaffney II. Mary is predeceased by beautiful and beloved granddaughter, Kelly.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Mary's life on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Ave., Malvern, PA 19355, where friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, PA.
"Mom, your guiding light will shine forever in our hearts and lives. Truly, we will miss our Angel on Earth!"
Published in Daily Local News on May 7, 2019