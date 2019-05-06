Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
For more information about
Mary Theil
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Theil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Theil


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Theil Obituary
Mary M. Theil, 90, of Malvern, PA passed away May 3, 2019. Born in DuBois, PA on April 13, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Aldridge and Suzanne Fugler Huggan. Mary was the wife of the late Hellmut Theil, Sr.
Mary enjoyed cooking, reading, watching movies and gardening. Her family and grandchildren were her foremost delight. She was a most loving, caring and supportive mom and grandmom; treasured by her family. Mary attended Cornell University, where she participated in many social clubs and associations.
Mary is survived by six children, Valerie Burgis (Mel), Charles Gaffney (Karen), Lisa Mosenson (Michael), James Gaffney III, John Gaffney and Bill Gaffney (Helene); thirteen devoted grandchildren; twelve cherished great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her two sisters, Helen Louise Steele (Leonard) and Sue Scheer and her former husband, James Gaffney II. Mary is predeceased by beautiful and beloved granddaughter, Kelly.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Mary's life on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Ave., Malvern, PA 19355, where friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, PA.
"Mom, your guiding light will shine forever in our hearts and lives. Truly, we will miss our Angel on Earth!"
www.maugergivnish.com
Published in Daily Local News on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now