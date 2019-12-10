|
Mary E. Greer Traina, 85, of Kirkwood, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. Mary was born in Oxford, PA, where she met her husband, the late, John G. Morrison. She was a very hard working, kind, generous and compassionate person. She was a great cook and always had either a crochet hook or puzzle in progress. She is survived by two sons, James L. Sampson and his wife, Debra (Dyer) and Carl R. Traina; one daughter, Lori M. Kelley and her husband, David of Oxford; five grandchildren; Shannon Sampson, Stacey Sampson, Jamie Sampson, Adam Kelley and Sarah Kelley. Mary was predeceased by her husband, John G. Morrison, one son, Donald Sampson and two sisters, Virginia Dean and Carolyn Loving. Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Rd, Kirkwood, PA where friends and family may visit from 10 – 11 am. Interment will be held in Union Cemetery, Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 11, 2019