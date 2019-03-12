|
|
Mary M. Ursini (nee Coccio), of Downingtown, PA passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 93 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Phoenixville, PA in 1925, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Coccio and Julia Fusco. Mary attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and later worked at Valley Forge Army Hospital during World War II where she met her beloved husband, Anthony (Tony) Ursini who preceded her in death. Together, they shared 67 years of marriage. Mary is survived by three daughters; Lena Ursini, MaryAnn Ursini, and Teresa Madiro as well as two grandchildren; Anthony (A.J.) Madiro and Carla Madiro. Mary loved her children and grandchildren more than anything else in life. She was a wonderful mother who enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her family. Her primary concern in life was that everyone around her was healthy, warm, and well-fed. Mary was very religious and devoted to her favorite Saints which included Padre Pio, St. Francis, and St. Anthony among others. She often prayed the Rosary while watching EWTN. She enjoyed reading, good food, country music, shopping, cruises, and trips to the beach. She will always be remembered for her kind heart and her beautiful “movie-star” looks. Visitation for family and friends will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church located at 332 Manor Ave. Downingtown, PA 19335 on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm followed by her Funeral Mass. Interment will be private. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 13, 2019