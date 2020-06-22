Mary W. Brennan. On June 16, 2020, family and friends lost a shining star. Many words describe this remarkable woman: matriarch, selfless, and determined are just a few. Mary was the center of her family, making sure everyone else was doing well. She had lifelong friends in Chester County (PA) where she had lived for 50 years, as well as in Tucson over the last decade. Her love of others included serving as a hospice caregiver in PA and making regular contributions to the Golden Goose (Catalina, AZ). Despite several health hurdles over the years, Mary was determined to overcome. She was fiercely strong on the inside and gently gracious on the outside. In addition to family and friends, her interests were golf, walking, arts & craft “fairs,” swimming, the beach, puzzling, playing Skip-Bo, making Christmas cookies, hosting family reunions, and eating Peanut M&M’s, jelly beans, Goldfish crackers, and pretzel rods. Mary is survived by her loving husband Pat; son Rick and wife Barb, and their children Brooke and Mitchell and his wife Stacey; daughter-in-law Paula and her daughter Madison; sister Kathy and her daughters Carolyn (and family) and Karen; as well as niece and nephews Karen, Bob, and Craig (and families). She was preceded in death by her son Doug. The light that shinned brightly in Mary lives on in all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Golden Goose, the National Parks Conservation Assoc., or the Desert Museum.



