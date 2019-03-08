|
On February 12, 2019, Mary Theresa (Stringer) Walton, entered peacefully into Heaven at the age of 97. She was the beloved wife of the late George A. Walton, Sr. who preceded her in death. Mary and George are survived by three children: a daughter, Patricia Hemingway (David, Sr.) of Downingtown, and two sons, George Walton, Jr. (Kim) and John (Jack) Walton (Karen) both of Coatesville; grandsons, Dr. George, III, of Ephrata, PA., David Hemingway, Jr. of St. Augustine, FL, Robert (Rob) Walton (Barbara) of Bealeton, VA, Christopher Walton (Amy) and Chad, Walton both of Coatesville, PA; and six great grandchildren. She is survived by her three sisters, Eleanor Fuller, Elizabeth Harrington, and Sarah Jane Heidelbaugh. Visitation for family and friends will be held a at the Forks of the Brandywine Church, 1648 Horseshoe Pike, Glenmoore, PA on March 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.to 11:00 a.m followed by a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Tel Hai Care Assurance Fund; 1200 Tel Hai Circle, Honey Brook, PA 19344, or to the Forks of the Brandywine Church. www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 11, 2019