Maryann Morgan-Porter, 94 of West Chester, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late Clifton E. Morgan and the late George E. Porter. Born May 12, 1925 in Harrisburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Forest S. Major and the late Ruth May Long Major. Maryann received a bachelor’s degree from East Stroudsburg State College and a master’s degree from Villanova University. She had a professional career spanning sixty years, including kindergarten teacher, college professor, published author, bed and breakfast owner and entrepreneur. Her greatest joys were her family, her home, her community, NY Times crossword puzzles and tennis. She was an avid reader and a lifelong learner. Maryann is survived by her sons, Clifton E. Morgan, Jr. and Robin M. Morgan, their spouses, 4 grandchildren, 2 greatgrandchildren, 2 nieces, a nephew, a stepson Dare B. Porter and his family. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 2:00- 3:30 pm at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380, 610-696-1181; Expressions to the family may also be made at www.DellaFH.com Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the 1818 Market Street, Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in The Daily Local on July 17, 2019