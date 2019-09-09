|
MaryLou Mancuso, 86, of Coatesville died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her daughter’s home. Born in Cedar Knoll, she was the daughter of the late Byard Bailey and Dorothy McCorkle Matthews and the wife of the late Andrew J. Mancuso, Sr. with whom she shared 56 years of marriage before his death in August 2013. Mary Lou was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary, where she was a member of Congrega. She graduated from Scott High School in 1950, and Coatesville Hospital Nursing School in 1953. In 1992, Mary Lou retired from Brandywine Hospital as a registered nurse. After she retired, she worked at Reeceville Elementary School in the lunch room. One of Mary Lou’s greatest joys were her 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She took them on trips to Dutch Wonderland, delivered Meals on Wheels with them, and was always there for their important events. She loved cooking, baking and entertaining, she was known as the queen of hospitality. She was a former board member and Volunteer of the Year for Coatesville Areas Senior Center. She worked at the Valley Township Polling Place. She was an avid Phillies fan. Mary Lou was the Home and School President for St. Stanislaus Kostka School, she was Cookie mom for the Girl Scouts, Cub Scout Den Mother whose entry in the Coatesville Christmas Parade won first place. She took care of all her neighbors and friends. Mary Lou is survived by her five children: Andrew Mancuso, Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth of Narvon, Susan Kalil and her husband, Michael of Pottstown, Joseph Mancuso of Westville, New Jersey, Kathleen Hirthler and her husband Michael of Narvon, and David Mancuso and his wife Lucinda of Millsboro, DE; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and number 13 due in December. She was predeceased by her brother, Andress “Bubs” Bailey. One of Mary Lou’s wishes was the thank those who helped her through her illness, especially: her Hospice Nurse,Barb Harvey, her nurse’s aide, Kathy Boyer, her family friends and special angels, Alice Gomes-Garcia and Jeannie Conahan Wimble, her daughters, Sue, her husband, Mike Kalil and Kathy Hirthler, her sons, Joseph and David and his wife Lucinda, and grandchildren, Josh and Jeannie Kalil and Patrick Hirthler, Mary Lou’s funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:30am at Our Lady of the Rosary, Coatesville. Visitation will be held at church from 8:30 to 10:15am. Visitation will also be held from 5 to 7pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Wentz Funeral Home 342 East Chestnut Street, Coatesville 610-384-0318 Interment will be in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Coatesville. Memorials in Mary Lou’s honor may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary 80 S. 17th Avenue, Coatesville, PA 19320 or to Pope John Paul II Regional Elementary School 2875 Manor Road, West Brandywine, PA 19320. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 10, 2019