R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
West Nottingham Presbyterian Church
1195 Firetower Road
Colora, MD
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
West Nottingham Presbyterian Church
1195 Firetower Road
Colora, MD
View Map
Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
West Nottingham Cemetery
1195 Firetower Road
Colora, MD
View Map
Matilda (Polly) D. Knowles, II, formerly of Exton, Pennsylvania passed away on February 18, 2020 at Kadima Nursing at Pottstown. Born in Wilmington, Delaware she was a Daughter of the late W. Thomas and Matilda (Duyckinck) Knowles. Polly attended Grier Finishing School and graduated from Wilmington Friends School. As a young girl she liked to show horses and fox hunt. Polly had many hobbies including sewing, knitting, crewelwork, gardening and antique collecting. She ran a dog grooming business from her home, taught crewelwork and sewing classes, and she was a guide at Winterthur Museum in Wilmington, Delaware. Surviving are sons, Peter and wife Debra Coffman of North Coventry, Pennsylvania, and Andrew and wife Marcy Coffman of East Pikeland, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth (Knowles) May and grandson, Thomas P. Coffman. Memorial Service will be held at West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, 1195 Fire Tower Road, Colora, Maryland, on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM, viewing will be from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing at Pottstown, 3031 Chestnut Hill Road, Pottstown, Pennsylvania 19465.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 26, 2020
