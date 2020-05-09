Matthew W. Dougherty, Sr., 60, of White Deer, died Friday, May 08, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in West Chester on October 31, 1959 and was the son of the late Joseph A. and Memory A. (Wolfe) Dougherty. On May 19, 2012, Matthew married the former Dorothy P. (Poust), who survives, and theywould have been married for 8 years this year. Matthew graduated from Downingtown Sr. High School, Class of 1977. After school he went on to be a sub-contractor working construction. He was an outdoors person who enjoyed fishing, camping and gardening. Matthew was a history buff and loved Civil war and Irish history. Most of all Matthew loved his family and cherished the time he got to spend with them. Matthew served as an altar boy at St. Joseph Catholic Church and was in the Boy Scouts, Troup 115 both of Downingtown. In addition to his wife, Matthew is survived by one son; Liam Daugherty of Delaware, three daughters and one son-in-law; Kaitlin and Nathan Ray of Gettysburg, Belle Daugherty of Delaware and Alexis Poust of Milton, one step son; James Poust and wife Kristina of New Columbia, one grandchild; Ava Daugherty of Delaware, five brothers and three sisters-in-law; Dennis R. and Lisa Dougherty of Paoli, Kevin A. and Ruth Dougherty of Honey Brook, Patrick W. Dougherty of Birdsboro, Christopher M. and Shelli Dougherty of Downingtown and Daniel L. Dougherty of Collegeville and one sister; Kathleen M. Sherry of Coatsville along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Matthew was preceded in death by one son; Matthew W. Daugherty, Jr., two brothers; Joseph A and Dion Dougherty and one brother-in-law; Robert Sherry, Sr. An Irish wake will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, Milton. Send Online Condolences at www.DaleRanck.com
Published in The Daily Local from May 9 to May 11, 2020.