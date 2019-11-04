|
Matthew Allen Genk, 36, of West Chester, PA died Sunday October 27, 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Born December 1, 1982 in Fort Worth, TX he was the son of the late Carl W. Genk and the late Nancy L. Guman Genk, and was predeceased by three siblings: Carl Matthew, Katherine Elizabeth, and Carl Allen. Matt loved outdoor activities and learned to fish from his father and uncles. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, and enjoyed following the Flyers, Eagles, and 76ers. Much to the dismay of his family, he was also a Dallas Cowboys fan. Listening to music was something he enjoyed, even when his parents were listening to the “oldies.” Matt was proud of the time he spent in the Marines. He is survived by his sister, Kristina Genk, Aunts and Uncles; Karen Guman, Peter and Elizabeth Guman, Laura Guman, Elaine and John LaColla, David and Lori Genk, his girlfriend Kim Friend, and many cousins. There will be a service at First Presbyterian Church of West Chester, 130 W. Miner St. West Chester, PA 19382 on November 23 at 11:00 am, with visitation starting at 10:00 am. Lunch following immediately will be private. Contributions may be made in his memory to K9’s for Warriors. https://www.k9sforwarriors.org/ Acknowledgements can be sent to: Peter Guman, 591 Pewter Drive, Exton, PA 19341. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181: www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 5, 2019