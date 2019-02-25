|
Matthew C. Inmon, 44, loving spouse of Megan Inmon, passed away Friday unexpectedly, February 22, 2019 in Phoenixville, PA. He was born in Paris, TX to the late Ernest C. Inmon Jr. and Claudia (Dedman) Inmon. One of two boys, Matthew was raised in Lubbock, Texas. A graduate of Corona del Sol High School in Tempe, AZ and University of Arizona in Tucson, AZ. Matt also spent time at Texas Tech University. Matt was the President of U.S. Axle where he has spent the last 11 years of his career. He enjoyed golf, basketball, fishing and boating. Matt LOVED his Dallas Cowboys and to entertain his family and friends while grilling on the Green Egg. Most of all, Matt adored his wife, children and family. He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor, larger than life personality and love of anything Texas. Matt leaves behind his wife Megan Inmon, two children, Lauren (8) and Molly (6 mos.), his mother, Claudia Inmon, wife of the late Ernest C. Inmon, Jr. and brother, Brian (Wife, Denise), brother in law Mike Georgvich (Wife, Debra) and five nieces and nephews: Mason, Abby, Cooper, Evan and Cate. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 am Thursday, February 28 in R. Strunk Funeral Home, 400 Main Street, Phoenixville with the Rev. Cynthia Krommes officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00AM to 11:30AM Thursday in the funeral home prior to the service. Memorial donations can be made to Phoenixville Community Education Foundation (PCEF) P.O. Box 348, Phoenixville, PA 19460. Online memorials and donations can be made at www.rstrunkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 26, 2019