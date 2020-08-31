1/1
Maxine Jane Smyth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine Jane Smyth On Thursday, August 27, 2020, Jane Smyth, loving mom of two children, passed away at 83 in her Chester County home. Jane was born in Washington, DC to parents Helen and Leon and grew up in Silver Spring, MD. She is survived by her sister Leona Keen, daughter Rebecca Smyth, and son Gregory Smyth. She received her degree in Fine Arts at Syracuse University and was fortunate enough to do what she loved for a living. She was a graphic artist at WCU until she retired in 2001. She enjoyed making dollhouse miniatures and jewelry, she and her daughter ran a small business selling both. They won many awards at the Philadelphia Flower Show in the miniature room category. Jane was involved with local theatre for decades. She designed the sets for the RVCO as well as being in the chorus since the early 1960’s. Her incredible Halloween decorations were famous in her area for decades. Mom loved cats more than ice cream. She was a loving, creative mom who will be missed dearly. We have lost a powerful Jedi.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved