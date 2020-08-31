Maxine Jane Smyth On Thursday, August 27, 2020, Jane Smyth, loving mom of two children, passed away at 83 in her Chester County home. Jane was born in Washington, DC to parents Helen and Leon and grew up in Silver Spring, MD. She is survived by her sister Leona Keen, daughter Rebecca Smyth, and son Gregory Smyth. She received her degree in Fine Arts at Syracuse University and was fortunate enough to do what she loved for a living. She was a graphic artist at WCU until she retired in 2001. She enjoyed making dollhouse miniatures and jewelry, she and her daughter ran a small business selling both. They won many awards at the Philadelphia Flower Show in the miniature room category. Jane was involved with local theatre for decades. She designed the sets for the RVCO as well as being in the chorus since the early 1960’s. Her incredible Halloween decorations were famous in her area for decades. Mom loved cats more than ice cream. She was a loving, creative mom who will be missed dearly. We have lost a powerful Jedi.



