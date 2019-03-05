|
|
Maye D. Zaleski, age 97, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019 in Honeybrook, PA. She was born and raised in Girardville, PA. Maye has resided in Garnet Valley since 1960, previously residing in Aston, PA. She owned and operated her family business C&R Glass, Inc. in West Chester and Coatesville, PA. Maye was an avid sports fan, especially of the Phillies and the Oakland Raiders. She enjoyed antiquing, reading, gardening and traveling, however she cherished time spent with her family. In addition to her parents, Matthew and Theresa Weihl Dolan, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles S. Zaleski who died in 1990, a son, Michael J. Zaleski who passed in 2007 and siblings, Ann Horey, Eleanor Ennis, Betty Malarkey, Catherine Bilsky, Charles Dolan and Louis Dolan who died as an infant. Maye is survived by three daughters, Carol Ann Waterloo, Susan M. (Paul Hart) Zaleski and Teresa Ann (Craig) Pappas, four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Saturday, 9:15 to 10:15am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church (new church), 430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills, PA followed by a funeral mass at 10:30AM. Interment, St. Thomas the Apostle Church Cemetery. Donations in Maye’s name may be made to St. Jude Hospital for Children (stjude.org/donate). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 6, 2019