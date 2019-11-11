|
Mentina L. "Snooks" Spaziani, 94 of West Chester, PA passed away peacefully on Friday November 8, 2019.
Born December 21, 1924 in West Chester, PA she was the daughter of the late Panteleone Spaziani and Rosaria DiRusso Spaziani.
Mentina graduated from West Chester HS Class of 1942 and worked as a Secretary for DuPont.
She was a life-long member of St. Agnes Church and Sons of Italy Guido Baccelli Lodge #687.
Mentina enjoyed traveling, shopping, bingo and playing the lottery and being with family and friends.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Rose Ozoroski of Wilmington, DE.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Lucy Taylor and Philomena Basilio and brothers, Frank, Daniel, Fred and John Spaziani.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 9:00 am - 9:45 am at St. Agnes Church, 233 W. Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 am.
Interment will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Agnes Church 233 W. Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380.
Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home of West Chester, PA, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com
Published in Daily Local News on Nov. 10, 2019