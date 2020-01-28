|
Mercedes G. Davis, 73, of West Chester, PA passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Penn Medicine Hospice at Chester County Born June 28, 1946 in Newark, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Ignacio and Carmen Guisado. Mercedes graduated from East Side High School in Newark, NJ, and attended Rosemont College. She worked in the pharmaceutical industry for over 25 years. Mercedes was active in the Boy Scouts of America, serving as Den Leader, District Committee Member, and Scout Master, attaining many awards & recognition, including the Silver Beaver & Vigil Honor. As an Order of the Arrow member, she was active in the Octoraro Lodge 22 Dance Team. In later years, Mercedes enjoyed reading, spending time with her family, watching Native American Dance competitions and visiting her vacation home near Promised Land State Park. Mercedes will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Gregg (Jaclyn) Davis, Mark (Heather) Davis, and Ted Davis, and her grandchildren, Katrina (Danielle) Bowlen, Eve Davis, Charlotte Davis, Rohan Davis, Declan Davis, and her many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Leticia (Charles) Holton, and her husband, Timothy Davis. Following a private interment, relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of life for Mercedes on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am, at the West Chester Friends Meeting, 425 N. High St., West Chester, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Joseph’s Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD, 57326 (www.stjo.org) Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. West Chester 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 29, 2020