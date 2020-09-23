Meridyth Lyn Davis, 49, of Angleton Texas died suddenly on July 29, 2020. Meridyth was born on April 8, 1971 in Westchester, Pennsylvania and graduated from Westchester East High School in 1989. She worked a number of years for Comcast in Philadelphia before moving to New York City, where she worked for Conde Nast and IAC. After 14 years in New York working and traveling abroad, Meridyth moved to Houston before finally settling down in Angleton over five years ago near family and friends. She felt at home and loved living in Texas. Meridyth was a very creative person who loved fashion and design and had a wide range of tastes and interests. She could go from Prada to Harley Davidson rallies, enjoyed remodeling and working on her home and constantly had art projects going and was a devoted employee to her boss Greg as his long time assistant. Meridyth also loved animals and had dogs Whiskey, Ranger and Kimber, her babies. Meridyth is survived by her father Jay Bishop Davis and his partner Susan Nelson of Jupiter FL and Melvin Village NH, her sister Elizabeth Davis McIntyre and niece and nephew Grayson and Davis McIntyre and her partner Jeff Lombardi of Greenwich, CT, sister Barb Nash of PA and brother Brian Nash of New Jersey as well as the extended Nash clan, and, from Brazoria County Texas, her Grandmother Barbara Raley, mother Ann Nash Hoffman and husband Chris, cousins Stephen Dingee and his son Mason and Aunt and Uncle Pat and George Dingee. She will also be greatly missed by cousins Lee, Leigh, Harper and Clara Davis of Narberth PA and Deb and Christie Davis of Jacksonville FL, as well as many friends from the Philadelphia, New York and Angleton Texas area. The world lost a beautiful soul who was deeply loved and will never be forgotten. Memorial gifts may be made to the ASPCA in her honor.



