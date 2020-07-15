1/1
Michael A. Valentino Ph.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael A. Valentino, Ph.D. 58, of Niceville, FL, formerly of Downingtown, PA died July 7, 2020 in his Florida residence. He was the son of the late Richard and Arlene Valentino and brother of the late Richard Valentino Jr. He is survived by his two sisters, Tina and Valerie Valentino; his nieces and nephews, Steven Clark, Rachelle Wood, Keith George, Sarah George, and Gianna Trego, all of Downingtown PA. Michael was a 1979 graduate of Downingtown Senior High School and went on to graduate from Penn State University where he then joined the United States Air Force as a Propulsion Systems Engineer. Michael continued his work in the Air Force while earning his Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Michigan. He was based at Eglin AFB in Florida where he spent the remainder of his life. He spent his life dedicated to the United States Air Force where he was a Deputy Program Manager, Tactical Boost Glide. In addition to his publications and awards, Michael was a member of the Department of Defense Acquisition Corps with level III certifications in Engineering and Science of Technology Management. From the time he was a young boy, Michael knew exactly what he was going to be and never stopped working to achieve his life goals. He devoted his life to his profession, education, faith, and family. Relatives and friends are invited to his Graveside Service 11:00 AM Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery, Downingtown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, 1120 G Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
610-269-3080
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved