Michael D. Dixon, 74, of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away on February 23, 2020. Born in West Chester, PA, August 6, 1945, Mike was son to the late John J. and Alice D. Dixon. He is survived by his wife Kathy Dixon, his daughter Anne M. Fletcher, his son John H. Dixon, his stepdaughter Andrea R. Guilds, his stepson Brandon Fields, his grandchildren Sydney L. Fletcher and Coleman M. Fletcher and Olivia M. Dixon; and his brothers Joseph A. and Richard J. Dixon. Mike attended St. Agnes Parochial School, graduated from Bishop Shanahan High School in 1963, and served as a trumpeter in the US Army during the Vietnam era. He worked for the West Chester and Tredyffrin Township Police Departments and served as a volunteer firefighter with Fame Fire Company. Mike was also a trained electrician and worked across the south as a university police chief, sheriff’s deputy and finished his career as a Professor of Law Enforcement Technology. Visitation, Catholic mass and burial to take place in the Lexington, KY area.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 26, 2020