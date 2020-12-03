Michael Edward Barber, age 64, of Mountain City, TN and formerly of Kennett Square, PA, passed away on Monday, November 30 at his home, after a brief battle with cancer. Michael was the loving husband of Dawn Adams Barber, with whom he had recently celebrated 32 years of marriage. Born on May 28, 1956 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Kenneth Edward Barber and Janice Carter Barber of Wilmington, DE. He was a 1974 graduate of Kennett Area High School. Michael was the owner /operator of Pleasant’s Store in Butler, TN since 2005. He will be remembered fondly as “The Cheesesteak Man”, and for his friendly demeanor. Prior to his move to Tennessee, Michael worked alongside his father and grandfather at Barber’s Florist of Kennett Square for more than 20 years. THOSE LEFT TO CHERISH HIS MEMORIES: Wife, Dawn Adams Barber, Mother, Janice Carter Barber, Son, Zachary Barber, Daughters, Megan (Brayden) Allen, Sarah Barber, Granddaughter, Madelynne Paige Barber, Sister, Cindy (Tom) Manley, Brother, Brian Barber, 2 nephews and 2 nieces. VISITATION: 1:00-3:00 P.M., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE TO FOLLOW. OFFICAITING: Pastor Steven Spencer. GRAVESIDE SERVICE & BURIAL: 1:00 P.M., Monday, December 7, 2020 at Longwood Cemetery, Kennett Square, PA. Mountain City Funeral Home 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683 Phone: (423) 727-9700 Obit Line: (423) 727-4409 Web: www.mountaincityfh.com