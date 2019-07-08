|
|
Michael P. “Mike” Gilbert, age 56, of Newtown Square, PA, on July 3rd, 2019. Mike was the father of Lindsay Jamison (Taylor) and Allyssa Ranck (Josh). His parents David V. Gilbert and Elizabeth “Betsy” Nadi (Najib) and his devoted siblings Victoria Stonelake, David and Mark (Dinali) are grieving his loss. He is also survived by his nephews William Stonelake and Christopher Stonelake, niece, Aria (Gilbert) Lessin, nephews, Grant Gilbert and Cameron Gilbert & great niece and nephew Madison Jones and Jaxon Stonelake. He was predeceased by his nephew and godson, Joseph Stonelake, as well as his maternal grandparents, Robert and Irma Sauter and his paternal grandparents, Max and Elizabeth “Betty” Gilbert. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday, July 12th, 8:30-10:45 AM at the D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 11:30 AM at St. Anastasia Church, Newtown Square, PA. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Please see full obituary at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 10, 2019