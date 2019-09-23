|
|
Michael Marais, age 66, passed away on September 21, 2019 in Quakertown, PA after battling a long history of heart and lung disease. Michael was born in Germiston, South Africa on November 3rd, 1952. He enjoyed spending most Sundays braaing with his family and friends at the beach. To help create a better future for his family, he chose to move to Pennsylvania in 1995. Michael was a well-loved member of his community in West Chester, PA. His two main loves in life were his family and his sobriety. He truly enjoyed helping others, becoming a mentor to many. He was a proud Eagles fan and found great joy when they won the Super Bowl. Michael is survived by his children Jake Marais (Teresa), Ross Marais (Lori), and Taryn Sisler (Kim); his grandchildren Reese, Ashley, Peyton, and Colton. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. The date and location of his memorial service will be determined and will be shared at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials to, Alcoholic Annonymous General Service Office Box 459 Grand Central Station New York, NY 10163.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 24, 2019