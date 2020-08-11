Michael Patrick Miller, age 69, of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, passed away on August 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Cathy Rusden Miller, with whom he shared 40 years of marriage. Born in Tunnelton, WV he was the son of the late Leslie Miller and the late Lucile Bickford Miller. He graduated from Tunnelton High School and attended West Virginia University. For most of his career, he was the owner of Sir Speedy Printing in Exton, PA. Later in his career he was a court reporter for the US federal bankruptcy court and retired from there in 2019. Mike was a longtime faithful member and past president of the Kennett Square Lions Club, past board member of the Kennett Area Senior Center, and president of the Deerfield Homeowners Association. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where he was a Lector, served on the Stewardship committee and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Mike and Cathy enjoyed traveling in recent years, and especially enjoyed trips to Germany, Italy, France, and Machu Picchu. In addition to his wife Cathy, Mike is survived by one daughter, Allison Miller Cotto and her husband Melvin of Wilmington, DE; one son, Gabriel Miller of West Chester; seven sisters, Nancy Terrizzi (Robert), Carole Sue Rosier (William), Helen Nieman, Leslie Hurley, Laura Gantz, Debra Swayne (Lewis), and Diane Zinn (Randal); five grandchildren, Joshua, Lia, Casey and Jonathan Cotto and Elizabeth Miller; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a special family friend and former exchange student from Chile, Loreto Francisca Castillo Muñoz. His Mass of Christian Burial was at10 AM Friday August 7 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 212 Meredith St. Kennett Square, PA 19348. Interment followed in St Joseph-on-the-Brandywine Cemetery in Greenville, DE. Contributions in his memory may be made to Kennett Square Lions Club or Kennett Area Senior Center. Arrangements were by Grieco Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. (484-743-8100).



