Michael Pratola, Jr. of Avondale, Pennsylvania passed away at his home on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was 94 years old. Born in Madison, New Jersey, he was the son of Michael Pratola and Grace Esposito Pratola.
He was the beloved husband of Mary DiStephano Pratola for 71 years; father of Stephanie Pratola (James Dalton) and Michael Pratola, III (Melanie); Pop-pop of Aaron James Dalton, Andrew Michael Dalton, Ivy Grace Pratola and Rachel Ann Pratola; sister of Anna Kelleher. He was predeceased by siblings, Fred, Sr., Pat, Ralph and Angeline.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:00AM on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. GABRIEL of the SORROWFUL MOTHER CHURCH, 8910 Gap Newport Road, Avondale. Very Rev. Mark Kelleher will celebrate the liturgy. A viewing will be in the church from 9:30AM until 11:00AM. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Route 82, Kennett Square.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: STAR, Inc., P.O. Box 1075, Torrance, CA 90505 -or- Penn Medicine Hospice, 400 East Marshall Street, West Chester, PA 19382 -or- St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother.
Longwood Funeral Home & Cremation
www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on Sept. 24, 2019