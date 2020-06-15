Michael R. Grabill
Michael R. Grabill, 67, of Coatesville died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home after a long illness. Born in Memphis, TN, he was the son of the late Richard and Maryanne Wingander Grabill and the husband of Susan Murphy Grabill with whom he shared 42 years of marriage. Michael was affectionately referred to as “Dude” by his family and friends. He was an avid sports fan, playing football, softball, baseball, tennis, and golf. Dude was a huge Yankees, Celtics, Browns, and Buckeyes fan, and his unwavering support of “his teams’’ was well documented in his wardrobe. His great love and dedication to his family was evident; most notably by the fullness of the grandkids’ toy boxes and the deflation of his wallet. In addition to his wife, Susan, Mike is survived by his four children: Jacqueline Fuller (Jeremy), Christopher Grabill (Collette), Corrine Grabill (Joseph Walker-Denny), and Michael Grabill (Victoria); 7 grandchildren: Makenzie, Jeremy, Noah, Benjamin, Evangeline, Blake, and Adelle; and three siblings: Barbara Matthews (Randy), Rebecca Sandusky (Dennis), and Matthew (Laurene). A Celebration of Mike’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mike’s honor may be made to Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Arrangements by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-0318 To share online condolences, please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com

