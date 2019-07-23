|
Michael Joseph Sweeney, 69 of West Chester, died Friday July 19, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Elizabeth Giangiulio Sweeney. Born August 5, 1949 in Wilmington, DE he was the son of the late Paul Edward Sweeney and the late Anne Quinn Sweeney. Michael was a graduate of St. Elizabeth’s and Salesianum High School. Michael went to the University of Delaware where he earned his bachelor’s degree then received his MBA from Illinois State University. Michael was a CPA and worked for the Chester County Government. He was a voracious reader, a family man and loyal friend. Michael enjoyed traveling and will be remembered as a kind, good-natured, principled gentleman who enjoyed a good conversation. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants and enjoyed his many friendships from his early days at Salesianum and Theta Chi. Michael also enjoyed watching sports, especially football. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Michelle Sweeney Pack and her husband Allan, Jr., Christopher Paul Sweeney, and grandchildren, Annetta, Owen, Harper, Allan III and his loyal grand dog, O’Malley. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Paul John Sweeney. Relatives and Friends are invited to his visitation on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 am at St. Agnes Church, 233 W. Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380; followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Interment will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gift of Life Donor Program 401 N. 3rd Street Philadelphia, PA 19123 https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=3dcd43 and or Salesianum School Annual Fund at 1801 N. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19802 https://www.salesianum.org/give/support-salesianum. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on July 24, 2019