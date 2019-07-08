|
|
Michael Turner, age 26, from West Chester, Pennsylvania, passed unexpectedly on July 2, 2019. He was the beloved son of Cara Turner, West Chester, PA, Scott Turner, Brandon, FL and the brother of two younger siblings, Skylar and Taylor Turner of West Chester, PA. He is survived on his mother’s side by Uncles, Scott and Gregg Rudinsky, Aunts, Rebecca and Janet Rudinsky, and younger cousins Leah, Lyla, Mason, Brett, and Julia Rudinsky. On his father’s side, he is remembered through his Uncle Glen Turner and Aunt Heather Turner, along with cousins John, Dorothy, Sarah, Will, Brady, and Cynthia Turner. Michael served his country after completing high school at Governor Mifflin High School in Shillington, Pennsylvania and was a veteran of the United States Army. He will be forever remembered not only by his family, but by his friends, coworkers, former classmates, and fellow soldiers. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Wednesday July 17, 2019 from 5-7pm at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc 410 North Church St. West Chester, 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com with a Memorial Service beginning at 7pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vibrant Emotional Health (National Suicide Prevention Center), 50 Broadway, Fl 19, New York, NY 10004 (https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/) and or Companions for Heroes, 620 Sea Island Rd, Ste. 148 Saint Simons Island, GA, 31522. (https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NDA0MDA=)
Published in The Daily Local on July 10, 2019