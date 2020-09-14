1/1
Michael W. Miller
Michael W. Miller, 54, of Glenmoore, PA, passed away at Chester County Hospital on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was born in Washington, PA to Charles W. and the late Mary (Breese) Miller. Mike graduated from Coatesville Area Senior High School in 1983 and then attended trade school. He was a self-employed drywall finisher. His interests included Recovery Dharma, camping, cooking, baking, gardening, reading, watching movies and building model rockets. Mike is survived by his father Charles Miller of Washington, PA, his daughter Tamra Miller-Spence, wife of Eric and their sons Liam and Lincoln, all of Landisville, PA, and his brother Mark Miller, husband of Jennifer (Noble) and their sons Matthew, Brandon and Andrew, all of Streetsboro, OH. Services and Interment will be private. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in his memory to Mirmont Treatment Center by making a gift online https://www.mainlinehealth.org/ways-to-give/mirmont-treatment-center-foundation/make-a-gift-online or sending a check made payable to “Main Line Health” Main Line Health Development, 240 North Radnor Chester Road, Suite 340, Radnor, PA 19087. To send online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com 717-560-5100

Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
